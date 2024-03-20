The Market News Today: Analysts Expect Patient Fed Stance on Inflation

Fed Meeting: Little Expected Shift in Monetary Policy

FXEmpire.com -

The Federal Reserve convenes this week amidst fluctuating expectations for interest rate changes. Analysts predict policymakers will maintain a patient stance, awaiting clearer inflation signals. Attention will center on the ‘dot plot,’ revealing members’ rate projections. While no rate cut is anticipated this month, future adjustments remain on the table. The Fed’s economic outlook is likely to remain steady, with potential adjustments to GDP and inflation forecasts. Global markets keenly await the Fed’s cues, which could impact international monetary policies. (CNBC)

Grayscale CEO Forecasts Lower Fees for GBTC as Outflows Hit $12 Billion

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein anticipates reducing fees on the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF amidst significant outflows. Market dynamics and maturation of the crypto ETF space are driving this decision. Despite substantial withdrawals, Sonnenshein remains optimistic about GBTC’s future, citing ongoing market demand. Grayscale plans to introduce a lower-fee “mini” version of its bitcoin ETF, aiming to enhance accessibility for investors. Additionally, the company seeks SEC approval to convert its Grayscale Ethereum Trust into an ETF, expanding its crypto investment offerings. (CNBC)

Samsung Stock Surges Over 5% on Nvidia’s Interest in Its High-Bandwidth Memory Chips

Samsung Electronics experiences a significant stock surge following reports of Nvidia’s interest in its new-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed admiration for Samsung’s technology during a media briefing, signaling potential collaboration. While Nvidia tests Samsung’s HBM chips, the qualification process does not guarantee procurement. The news comes amidst SK Hynix’s announcement of supplying HBM chips to Nvidia’s rivals, leading to a decline in SK Hynix’s stock. Samsung anticipates substantial revenue from advanced chip-packaging products in 2024. (CNBC)

Zillow Faces Uncertainty Amid Real Estate Commission Settlement

Zillow’s stock plunges following a $418 million settlement that disrupts real estate agent commissions, raising concerns about revenue and industry dynamics. Despite ongoing challenges, Zillow maintains optimism and explores alternative revenue streams, such as rentals and home loans. Analysts diverge on Zillow’s future, with some anticipating significant shifts in the real estate landscape, while others emphasize the company’s resilience and tech dominance. (CNN)

Shell CEO Foresees Rising Global LNG Demand Amid Falling Prices

Shell CEO Wael Sawan predicts increased global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) following price declines. While Shell anticipates ample supply in the LNG market through the latter half of the decade, rival TotalEnergies warns of near-term tightness persisting until 2026. Despite recent attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, LNG shipping remains largely unaffected, according to Sawan. (Reuters)

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.