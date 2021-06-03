The Market Lifts Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares 35% But It Can Do More

Those holding Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. The annual gain comes to 141% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Even after such a large jump in price, Gravity's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Gravity has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Gravity's Growth Trending?

Gravity's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 162%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 424% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 17% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Gravity's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Despite Gravity's shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Gravity revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Gravity that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Gravity, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

