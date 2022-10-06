The Market Lifts Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares 26% But It Can Do More

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 3.2% isn't as attractive.

Although its price has surged higher, Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:BVN Price Based on Past Earnings October 6th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 198% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.6% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

