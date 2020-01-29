Markets

The Market Just Plunged, What Happens Next?

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
The Market Just Plunged, What Happens Next?

(New York)

The market had gone an incredible 70 days without a closing gain or loss of more than 1%. It was one of the longest streaks in history, but it all came crashing down this week as the Dow fell 1.6% and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%. The big question is what happens next. Generally speaking, it does not matter if a long streak of placidity is broken by a positive or negative move—stocks tend to keep doing well either way. Of the 12 times such a streak has happened, in 9 of the them gains were positive over the following year, with an average increase of 9.6% on a total return basis.

FINSUM: This is good historical context, but it is important to remember that none of those occurrences have anything to do with today’s market environment. That said, we remain bullish.

  • stocks
  • S&P 500
  • volatility
  • bull market
  • bear market

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular