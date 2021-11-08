The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From The Progressive Corporation's (NYSE:PGR) Earnings Yet

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may consider The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) as an attractive investment with its 13.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Progressive could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Progressive's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 20%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 38% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 0.4% per annum over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% each year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Progressive is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Progressive maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Progressive that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Progressive. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

