The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s (NYSE:LYB) Earnings Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.1x LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for LyondellBasell Industries as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is LyondellBasell Industries' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as LyondellBasell Industries' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 102% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 18% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.5% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that LyondellBasell Industries' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that LyondellBasell Industries maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware LyondellBasell Industries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than LyondellBasell Industries. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

