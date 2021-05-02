The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From DLH Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earnings Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.1x DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 42x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for DLH Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqCM:DLHC Price Based on Past Earnings May 2nd 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

DLH Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 38%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 5,965% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 18% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why DLH Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that DLH Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for DLH Holdings that you should be aware of.

