The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Coherus BioSciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earnings Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.5x Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Coherus BioSciences has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGM:CHRS Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Coherus BioSciences will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For Coherus BioSciences?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Coherus BioSciences' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 43% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 7.7% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Coherus BioSciences is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Coherus BioSciences' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Coherus BioSciences maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Coherus BioSciences has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Coherus BioSciences' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.