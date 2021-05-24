The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Amdocs Limited's (NASDAQ:DOX) Earnings Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.1x Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Amdocs has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Amdocs' Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:DOX Price Based on Past Earnings May 24th 2021 free report on Amdocs

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Amdocs' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 39% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 66% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 6.0% each year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 14% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Amdocs' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Amdocs maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Amdocs has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Amdocs' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

