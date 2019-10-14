The Marijuana Stock Aphria Reports Its Earnings Tuesday. Here's What to Watch.

The company will be the first to report results since last week’s selloff in pot stocks.

Aphria will be the first marijuana company to report quarterly earnings since last week’s cannabis stock selloff. Its fiscal first-quarter earnings announcement is scheduled for Tuesday, after the market closes.

Aphria stock (ticker: APHA) is down about 17% so far this year through Friday’s close at $4.71, while the S&P 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has fallen about 68% in the past year. Its shares are dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and in Toronto.

Here’s a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history.

• Out of the 11 analysts covering the stock, eight have Buy ratings, two have Neutral ratings, and one has a Sell, according to Bloomberg. They have an average 12-month price target of $9.58.

• For the quarter, the consensus view on Wall Street is that Aphria will report a net loss of 3 Canadian cents a share from revenue of 132.2 million Canadian dollars. (US$100.2 million).

• Cannabis stocks were hammered on Thursday, after Hexo Corp. lowered its outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2020. The company said provincial governments in major markets had been slow in opening retail stories for pot, and that approval of derivative products such as marijuana candy and vapes had been delayed on the national level. Those are issues the whole industry faces.

• Earlier this month, Aleafia Health said Aphria failed to keep up its end of a supply agreement. It moved to terminate the deal, noting “the termination does not preclude Aleafia from seeking the return of its deposit or damages relating to Aphria’s failure to perform.” Aphria, meanwhile, said the termination frees up supplies that it can sell via its own brands, which it said were in high demand.

• When Aphria reported quarterly earnings in August, its shares shot up since it fared markedly better than rival Canopy Growth. Tuesday’s earnings report should show whether Aphria is being dragged down by the same factors that have hit Hexo.

