The Many Permutations of Direct Indexing

When it comes to making clients happy, there is no substitute for a wide variety of offerings given that everyone has their own unique circumstances, priorities, risk tolerance levels, and goals. Ironically, the recent trend in wealth management over the past couple of decades has been the opposite with the rise of ubiquitous 60/40 portfolios and passive strategies.

However, the introduction and ongoing proliferation of direct indexing is an antidote and presents an opportunity for savvy advisors. In essence, direct indexing allows investors to recreate an index within a separately managed account by owning the actual individual stocks. This is now possible due to technology, lower commissions, and fractionalization of shares.

The major benefit for clients and advisors is that these indexes can be customized as little or as much as clients desire. Thus, it retains the pros of passive investing, while allowing for personalization and the potential to harvest tax losses.

For example, investors who have strong beliefs about climate change may look to eschew companies who are responsible for emissions or the production of fossil fuels. Instead, they may want to overweight stocks with high ESG scores. With direct indexing, an advisor can theoretically create custom products for each client, leading to greater satisfaction and success for both parties.

