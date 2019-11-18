The Many Faces of Change: The Investment Professional of the Future

Take your pick: will technology be the dominant force of change in the investing world in the coming decade? Or will regulatory changes have most impact? Changing profit dynamics of asset and wealth management firms? A growing desire by investors to integrate financial performance with systemic impacts of investing decisions on the environment and social systems?

Based on research underpinning the recently released CFA Institute report “The Investment Professional of the Future" the single factor expected to drive the most significant change to investment management roles in the coming 5-10 years is the growth of machine learning, artificial intelligence methods, and use of alternative data in portfolio construction (see this link for our recent analysis of trends and use cases for application of these techniques). This view of how big data and AI will transform the investment management process, as expressed by the 3,800 global CFA charterholders we surveyed, fits with a larger narrative in the industry of making good advantage of new sources and uses of data, and shifting human talent to higher added value portfolio management tasks of analysis and explanation.

Dig a little deeper in the data and you’ll see some regional differences among respondents; here in the US, the growing appetite for solutions investing and better integration of client needs is seen as the biggest driver of change. This has important implications for client service and product engineering, and highlights some of the growing tension between a movement towards more bespoke client solutions and increasing pressure on margins in the asset management world.

And, from the standpoint of an individual practitioner, it suggests that technical prowess won’t be enough to assure success: at the least, solid communications skills and well developed emotional intelligence capabilities will be even more essential to effective client discovery, and translation of client needs to solutions that serve clients’ aspirations and interests.

Fully 43% of those responding to our survey indicated that they expect their role to be “substantially different” in 5-10 years, with IT professionals (79%), financial planners/wealth managers (54%) and risk managers (54%) having outsized expectations of impending change. 19% of performance analysts and 11% of traders responding to the survey expect their roles to go away entirely.

More generally, our analysis indicates the growing importance of “T-shaped” skills; that is, the ability to develop depth of technical competencies and then apply those skills to adjacent competencies to create an agile, cross-disciplinary approach to client challenges and opportunities. Industry leaders we talked to agreed, identifying T-shaped skills as the most important skill category for successful investment management professionals in the coming decade, with situational fluency and adaptability being the most important component of that skillset. The industry leaders we spoke with also indicated that the ability to connect across disciplines is among the hardest skills to find among employees and candidates for employment.

Part of what draws many of us to this profession is the constant dynamic character of markets, products, and clients. So while we are accustomed to and welcome change, The Investment Professional of the Future offers a roadmap for practitioners to develop a customized development plan that addresses the new skills – and combinations of skills – most likely to position individual careers for success.

Employers are well advised to also consider the changing environment, and how the value proposition they have traditionally offered their staff may not weather the coming years well, resulting in competitive disadvantages. Shallow gestures borrowed from tech culture – the foosball table and exotic juice drinks – don’t begin to address the priorities expressed in our survey for personal learning and development and an inclusive culture that values different views. Competitive compensation and benefits seem more like table stakes for tomorrow’s professionals, with the kind of synergistic engagement between employee and employer that pays off in client experiences harder to deliver on.

As professions go, investment management remains highly attractive: there is challenging, provocative work to be done and noble purposes of realizing client ambitions for their capital fulfilled. But our profession is among those most likely to see significant change in the coming years. We expect the best companies to be thinking of these changes strategically and recalibrating as required, but suspect that individual practitioners might be more challenged to see the most likely changes ahead, reflect upon the implications for their careers, and begin to proactively prepare to acquire and deploy the new skills required for success. Given the quickening tempo of change, today is the day for all of us to start.

