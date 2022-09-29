The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$709k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Manitowoc Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Kenneth Krueger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$431k worth of shares at a price of US$12.49 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.24 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Manitowoc Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:MTW Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insiders At Manitowoc Company Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Manitowoc Company insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out US$179k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.6% of Manitowoc Company shares, worth about US$7.5m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Manitowoc Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Manitowoc Company stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Manitowoc Company (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

