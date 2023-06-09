The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed at $17.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $510.29 million, up 2.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, which would represent changes of +5.66% and +2.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.9% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.07.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

