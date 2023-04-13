The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed at $15.10, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.5% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $466.14 million, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

MTW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.81% and +1.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

