The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) ending at $15.89, denoting a -0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.15% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.32%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $575.21 million, reflecting a 7.46% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.69% upward. As of now, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.93.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 224, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.