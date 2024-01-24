The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) ending at $15.53, denoting a -1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 74.32%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $575.21 million, indicating a 7.46% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.81% upward. At present, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.06, so one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

