The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) standing at $15.88, reflecting a +1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 4.9% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 74.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $575.21 million, showing a 7.46% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.69% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.01, which means The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

