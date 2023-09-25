The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed at $14.70, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 4.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 110%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $469.2 million, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.62% and +6.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.15, so we one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

