The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed the most recent trading day at $15.15, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 110%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $469.2 million, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

MTW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.62% and +6.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

