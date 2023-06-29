The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed at $18.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 28.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 9.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $510.8 million, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, which would represent changes of +5.66% and +2.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.36, so we one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

