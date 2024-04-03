The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) ending at $14.09, denoting a +1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.14% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 54.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $492.23 million, down 3.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion, which would represent changes of -15.13% and +3.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower. Currently, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.82.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

