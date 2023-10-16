The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed the most recent trading day at $14.03, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.64% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 110%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $469.2 million, indicating a 3.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, indicating changes of +39.62% and +6.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.38.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.