The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) ending at $13.41, denoting a +1.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.41% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 52.17% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $493.76 million, down 2.86% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, signifying shifts of -15.13% and +3.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.38% lower. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.23, which means The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

