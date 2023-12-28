The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed the most recent trading day at $17.11, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.03%.

The the stock of company has risen by 19.9% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.19, indicating a 74.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $575.21 million, down 7.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $2.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +52.83% and +8.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. Currently, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.59, so one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

