The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) reached $14.14, with a +0.86% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 7.65% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 54.35% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $493.76 million, reflecting a 2.86% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, signifying shifts of -15.13% and +3.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower within the past month. Right now, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.9, which means The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.