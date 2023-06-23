The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed at $17.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.21% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $510.8 million, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.66% and +2.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.21, so we one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

