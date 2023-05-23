The Making and Taming of the AI Monster

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We can pretend that rational minds, coupled with societal self-preservation, will thwart the dark side of AI. But we’ve read this story before, and we know how it proceeds.

Mary Shelley wrote it more than 200 years ago and called it Frankenstein.

In Shelley’s novel, Dr. Frankenstein uses advanced technologies to create a creature with the potential to “renew life where death had apparently devoted the body to corruption.”

But this ambitious experiment goes awry in every imaginable way. The creature becomes an immediate and unpredictable threat to its creator and to society. In addition to its violent tendencies, the creature also develops human-like desires for acceptance and companionship.

By portraying these complexities through the creature’s behavior, Shelley raises fascinating questions about what it means to be human.

In last week’s issue, I showed you the opportunities – and consequences – in AI’s power. Today, we’re exploring how this dynamic technology is already making inroads into some surprising industries and where investors should look for opportunities.

One Percenter Turns the Tables on the Wealthy

He’s sharing their secret strategy for extracting big income (far more than dividends pay!) from ordinary stocks. It’s why his weekly pay is over six figures, but he’s not keeping this tactic a secret any longer.

Anyone with an Internet connection and a few minutes to spare can take advantage. Click here to get started.

Seeking Advice from ChatGPT

Those questions about humanity were largely theoretical until AI became a reality. But now that this grand experiment is walking among us, we must begin to grapple with the roles and risks of intelligent machines in society.

AI systems could completely alter our understanding of consciousness, while also blurring the lines between human intelligence and artificial variants.

To gain additional insight into the economic upheaval AI might cause, I sought the guidance of AI itself.

I asked ChatGPT, “Which industries are suffering because of AI?”

The brainy bot replied…

AI and other advanced technologies are disrupting and transforming various industries, causing some companies to face challenges in adapting to these changes.

For example, the retail industry is being disrupted by the rise of e-commerce platforms that leverage AI-powered recommendation engines and personalized marketing strategies… the transportation industry is facing potential disruption as autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, which could impact companies that rely on human drivers.

The finance industry is also undergoing a transformation as AI is being used to analyze vast amounts of data and improve decision-making in areas such as risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer service. However, this has also led to concerns about job displacement and the potential for AI to reinforce bias and discrimination.

But this broad answer did not provide any particularly insightful details, like the detail that AI is already imperiling the jobs of fortune-cookie writers and warehouse workers.

It’s true; as The New York Times reports…

OpenFortune Inc., a New York-based company that supplies printed messages to well over a dozen fortune-cookie factories around the world, says it has started using ChatGPT technology to potentially generate a near-limitless inventory of new messages…

By some estimates, three billion fortune cookies are made by factories around the world every year. Nearly all are written by a handful of fortune-cookie factory owners, their families or small teams of copywriters.

AI is starting to push some of these copywriters out of the cookie factory and into the soup kitchen.

AI is also impacting the logistics industry. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), for example, is actively developing AI-enabled robotics in its warehouses to perform tasks that humans currently do.

And while Amazon asserts that its AI-powered endeavors will create over “700 new categories of jobs,” the giant logistics firm recently announced 27,000 job layoffs.

Connect those dots however you like.

AI: A Fount of “Synthetic” Creativity

It can be said that AI is not only threatening our jobs, but it is also threatening our humanity. AI can produce work that seems “manmade” but isn’t. It can produce everything from love letters to rap music, including songs that “borrow” the voices of deceased rappers.

But no matter how creative AI technologies like ChatGPT may be, they never become human.

Over time, AI might produce such unfathomable volumes of “synthetic” art, literature, and media that it corrupts the essence of what we know as humanity. As a result, AI’s excesses will almost certainly cultivate a cultural longing for non-AI products and experiences.

AI is a clear threat to our humanity, which means we must develop strategies for safeguarding it, even as we learn to coexist with this invasive new species of near-humanity.

But the AI story does offer a bright side – a side of infinite potential to benefit society.

My Visit to ChatGPT Headquarters

Back in April, I took a trip to San Francisco to take a deeper look into what Elon Musk did inside the walls of OpenAI headquarters.

This is where, a few years ago, he and a couple of other billionaires launched what I’m calling “Project Omega…” a project that’s soon guaranteed to affect every aspect of your life.

Because what’s powering this project could soon mint a new wave of millionaires, billionaires and even the world’s first trillionaire… while at the same time plunging millions of unprepared Americans into financial distress.

But while millions of Americans will end up on the losing side of this paradigm shift… you do NOT have to be one of them.

I’ll show you the three steps you need to take today to be on the winning side of this massive economic shift that could create an estimated $15.7 trillion in new wealth.

Companies like Coca-Cola, General Motors, Microsoft, and SoftBank have invested billions already…

And I’m going to give you the name and the ticker symbol of a stock that could skyrocket because of this trend, completely free of charge.

Just click here for everything you need to know about Project Omega and how this burgeoning technology could affect your life.

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, here.

The post The Making and Taming of the AI Monster appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.