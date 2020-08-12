The Macerich Company (MAC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 1:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Macerich Company's second-quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jean Wood, vice president of investor relations. Please go ahead.

Jean Wood -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Good morning. Thank you for joining us on our second-quarter earnings call. During the course of this call, we will be making certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of '95, including statements regarding projections, plans, or future expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties set forth in today's press release and our SEC filings, including the adverse impact of the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 on the U.S.

regional and global economies and the financial conditions and results of operations of the company and its tenants. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC which are posted in the investors section of the company's website at macerich.com. Joining us today are Tom O'Hern, chief executive officer; Scott Kingsmore, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Doug Healey, senior executive vice president, leasing. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tom.

10 stocks we like better than The Macerich Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Macerich Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jean. Thank you all for joining us today, and I really hope all of you and your families are safe and staying healthy. As you read in our earnings release this morning, the second quarter was a very unique and challenging quarter as we continue to battle the horrific COVID-19. By early April, all of our town centers were closed by government mandate.

Our results were obviously adversely impacted in the quarter due to most of the centers being closed for two-thirds of the quarter. Our number one priority during the quarter was to safely reopen our centers and get our tenants open and get their employees rehired and safely back to work and to welcome back our shoppers. I'm very appreciative of the entire Macerich team that did a tremendous job of getting our centers reopened safely. By July 10th, all but two of our assets, both in New York City had reopened.

Business was gradually returning and for our centers open for at least eight weeks, sales were returning to near pre-COVID levels. Shoppers were back and most of our tenants have reopened. On July 13th, due to a spike in COVID infections in California, the Governor mandated a second partial closure of the state, specifically closing churches, fitness centers, indoor dining, bars, and enclosed malls. We have 13 malls in California, nine of which are enclosed.

Tenants in those malls, however, if they have a direct entrance from the outside can remain open, which includes 38 of the 45 anchor stores in those centers. At this time, there's not a specific timetable for reopening the California centers. We do expect our two New York city -- New York city centers to open within a month. Some of the significant measures we've undertaken to improve the safety of all of our town centers, including those in California are: we significantly upgraded our air filtration systems in our enclosed malls to a level considered to be hospital quality.

We have engaged the Clinical Head of Infectious Disease at UCLA Medical Center to review and advise us on our protocols and policies as it relates to opening and maintaining our centers in a safe manner. We hired a nationally renowned engineering firm to advise us on advanced HVAC infection control in our enclosed malls. We've implemented modified hours, new operational rules, regulations, and protocols. We are accommodating curbside pickup for our retailers.

Given that most of our centers were closed in April and May, rent collections were a challenged. About 40% of our tenants paid rent for April and May. June cash collections came in at 58% and July is currently at 66%, and increasing every day. Through just the first week of August, collections are at 51%, which puts us on pace to be much better than July.

For most of those tenants not paying April and May rent, we have generally come to terms with them on deferring those months with repayment in 2021, in many cases, in exchange for landlord favorable amendments to leases. There were some large reserves for uncollectible rents in the quarter, which Scott will comment in a few minutes. Cash flow is improving by the month as we move into the third quarter and I expect that to continue. As of today, we have significant liquidity and currently have approximately $600 million of cash on the balance sheet and that will increase as rent collections grow in the third and fourth quarter, as well as, when we get $45 million or so in loan proceeds when we close the financing of the apartment tower at Tysons.

The tenant reaction has been good to the reopening. Our tenants almost without exception were eager to get reopened. By mid-July, for centers opened at least eight weeks, sales were up to 90% of pre-COVID levels. The consumer shopping with purpose and there's pent-up demand and some revenge buying.

Our second quarter is more about getting centers opened safely and getting our tenants opened and less about leasing. The focus on the third quarter is back to focusing on leasing and Doug will elaborate on that in a few minutes. This crisis has shown the importance of brick-and-mortar locations as a key channel of distribution. Although it has accelerated sales of many digitally native brands, increased sales cannot make up for the lost profits from the physical stores.

E-commerce is an expensive business model due to high delivery costs, greater product returns, and high consumer acquisition costs. Omnichannel business models have become critical to almost all retailers, including most of the digital brands. Even with growing and accelerating e-commerce sales cannot make up for the lost sales and profits from the physical stores. The crisis has emphasized the importance of brick-and-mortar locations as key sales and profit drivers for most retailers.

During the closure, many of our retailers were fulfilling orders out of their mall-based stores. Upon reopening, Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store has been even stronger than it was pre-COVID-19. Certainly, COVID-19 has accelerated bankruptcies that, frankly, were going to happen anyway. Those tenants that have filed for bankruptcy this year were all in our watch list for a number of years and their bankruptcies were not a surprise.

Good retail is not going away, especially in A quality centers. China is a pretty good example -- a post-COVID example. By late March, nine weeks after the country shut down, 90% of the malls reopened and traffic had recovered to about 85% of the pre-COVID levels. That is very similar to the numbers we're seeing in the U.S.

Our town centers are vital part of their communities. Annually, our portfolio generates $1.1 billion in sales tax revenues, benefiting local and state governments and their communities. Our centers employ approximately 110,000 workers, many of whom were furloughed or laid off, and it's great to see so many of those people back to work. The states and communities we operate in benefit from $225 million in property taxes annually.

Now as we look at the balance of 2020, the second quarter was obviously extremely unique, the likes of which we've never seen before. The adverse impact of having all of our centers closed for most of the quarter was significant. We had some pretty significant bad debt reserves, which you'll hear about in a moment. And although there's still many uncertainties, we can, I think clearly say that the third and fourth quarter will be much better than the second quarter of 2020.

And with that, I'd like to turn it over to Scott.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tom. Given the government-mandated property closures in our portfolio, resulting from COVID-19, which on average have lasted 71 days through today, the second quarter reflected a substantial decline in financial results versus the second quarter of 2019. Funds from operations for the second quarter was $0.39 per share, which was significantly down versus the second quarter of 2019 at $0.88 per share. Same-center net operating income for the quarter was down 23% and year-to-date, same-center NOI is down 11%.

Changes between the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019 were driven primarily by the following, these figures are at the company's share: one, increased quarter-over-quarter bad debt expense of $37 million. Bad debt expense in total, the company's share was $40 million in the second quarter. This represents a 14% reserve on second-quarter leasing revenue, and a 24% reserve on second-quarter uncollected lease revenue. Elevated bad debt expense alone caused a 17.5% decline in same-center net operating income in the second quarter.

Secondly, minimum rent and tenant recovery income declined by $6 million. Three, the combination of specialty leasing revenue, percentage rent, and business development declined by $8 million. These are line items that are very susceptible to decline when the assets are closed. Four, other income and loss on -- excuse me, other income and loss declined by $17 million, driven by a decline in parking garage income at several of our urban locations, a decline in food and bev revenue at Tysons Hotel, and due to certain adjustments to investment assets between the second quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Non-cash revenue declined by $9 million, including $4 million from straight-line of rent, as we assessed our receivables, and by $5 million in SFAS 141 revenue. Shopping Center expenses were favorable by $10 million, that included $13 million of favorable controllable expense savings, which was offset by $3 million of increased property taxes at the company's share. And then lastly, increased interest expense contributed about $4 million of the FFO decline in the quarter. This was driven by reduced capitalized interest, given the decline in our development pipeline, somewhat also by the dilutive impact of 2019 refinancings, and increased borrowings on the company's line of credit.

Then, we had some favorable offsets in the reductions in LIBOR on our floating rate debt. In late March, given the many uncertainties associated with COVID-19, we formally withdrew our 2020 guidance. We are not providing an updated outlook at this time, given continued uncertainties. And while we're not providing guidance, as I look forward, and I do believe 2020 will be a financial trough for the company.

While it is not realistic to assume there will be no further bankruptcy filings, the reality is as we look at our watch list, as Tom mentioned, the majority of those tenants that are on our watch list have filed now for bankruptcy. We will certainly see some further occupancy loss and rental reduction as a result of these filings, but this pandemic has had the effect of accelerating the financial woes of numerous troubled and over-leveraged retail companies. At this time, we do not anticipate similar volume of bankruptcy filings going forward. And it is worth noting that the majority of the bankruptcies that have filed today are reorganizations and not full liquidations of the chains.

We've recorded significant adjustments in bad debts as I just mentioned, an additional $37 million quarter over quarter. While there maybe some further volatility going forward in terms of bad debt allowance assessments, we certainly do not anticipate anything resembling this past quarter. And then, I'd also say that our transient revenue sources that are highly impacted by property closures should show a significant improvement in 2021 and forward. Specifically, we would anticipate increases to percentage rent, temporary tenant income, advertising, sponsorship, vending, and other ancillary property revenue and parking garage income as we transition beyond 2020.

As I've outlined before, we have taken considerable measures to preserve liquidity, including the following: as previously reported, we drew down the majority of the remaining capacity on our $1.5 billion revolving line of credit. In June, the company paid a reduced quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of its common stock on June 3rd and a combination of 20% cash and 80% shares of the company's common stock. On July 24th, the company declared a further reduced third-quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share of its common stock, which will be paid on September 8th to shareholders of record on August 19th. When combined with the cash portion of the second-quarter dividend totaling $0.10 per share, if the third-quarter dividend rate of $0.15 were to be paid for the next two quarters, the company would retain approximately $370 million of cash on an annualized basis.

These dividend changes allow the company to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility, given the continued uncertain economic environment resulting from COVID-19. We have significantly reduced our development pipeline for the balance of the year. The company anticipates spending approximately $90 million less than previously anticipated on its 2020 redevelopment pipeline. In total, including approximately $30 million expected to be spent on One Westside, which is independently funded by a construction loan, we anticipate development expenditures of approximately $150 million during 2020.

By the end of the year, we will have significantly reduced variable, controllable shopping center expenses, operating capital expenditures, as well as, leasing capital at our properties by a range of estimated $70 million to $80 million versus our original plan. During the second quarter of 2020 and in July of 2020, the company secured agreements with its mortgage lenders on 19 mortgage loans to defer approximately $47 million of second and third-quarter debt service payments at the company's pro rata share, $37 million of which will be repaid by the end of the year with the balance repayable in the first quarter of next year. As of June 30, the company had $573 million of cash on its balance sheet. We do expect to be in a positive cash flow position for the balance of this year.

On the financing front, as Tom previously mentioned, we are negotiating terms with the life insurance company on a mortgage financing on Tysons Vita, the residential tower at Tysons Corner. The proposal provides for an approximately $95 million loan at an expected rate of approximately 3.3% for 10 years, full-term interest only. We anticipate this loan will close in the next 60 to 90 days. We are actively working with our secured lenders on extending five non-recourse secured mortgages.

These loans, which encumber Danbury Fair, Fashion Outlets of Niagra, Flatiron Crossing, and Green Acres Mall have very healthy underlying -- underwriting metrics, even taking into account the impacts of COVID-19, and the underlying assets are generally institutional quality. We anticipate securing short-term extensions on each of these loans, very similar to the many loan extensions we secured following the GFC over 10 years ago. Now, I will turn it over to Doug to discuss the leasing and operating environment.

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Thanks, Scott. Normally, I'd begin my remarks by elaborating on the statistics and the metrics that Tom and Scott touched on. But given the state of our business, I think it's more appropriate to focus on what leasing has been doing during the last four and a half months in order to navigate through these unprecedented times. First and foremost, as our malls began to open, it was our primary goal to ensure that our retail partners open as soon and as safely as possible.

As I mentioned last quarter, retailers are used to being closed only a few days a year, not three months a year. So getting retailers opened, trading again, and paying rent was and continues to be our top priority. As our malls opened, so did the vast majority of our retailers. In fact, of the 40 retail properties we have opened, on average, 90% of the GLA that was open pre-COVID is now open today.

This was accomplished by almost daily communication with all of our tenants, including the nationals, regionals, and the locals. Conversations included the readiness of our properties at opening, how we could assist in staffing, what we could do is supplement individual store marketing, and in the case of certain leases like restaurants and fitness, how we could assist in reorienting their operation in order to comply with the new regulations as a result of COVID-19. Second was the issue of rent. Many of our retailers, especially the nationals, had the ability to open quickly and began paying rent immediately.

Others could open but found the ability to pay rent difficult since they had not been trading for months. This of course, was exacerbated by those retailers who did not have an adequate omnichannel platform. So we worked with many of our retail partners to come up with economic agreements to ensure they could open and pay, albeit, under modified terms. Most of these arrangements resulted in rent deferrals for a finite period as opposed to reduced or free rent.

In limited instances and primarily with local tenants, we are granting abatements for a portion of second-quarter rent. Negotiations remain ongoing. However, there are simply some retailers out there that refuse to accept what we believe to be very fair terms and conditions. And for those, we have and we'll continue to enforce our contractual rights from a legal standpoint.

As Tom mentioned, we collected 66% of the rent build in the month of July. Collections have improved dramatically relative to the beginning of the quarter. We believe this statistic to be a positive indication of retailers' health and their confidence in the future and in our properties. As we look at our top 100 rent payers, we've agreed to repayment terms and/or received rent payments from 60% of these top 100 and that's based on leasing revenue generated.

We're in active negotiations with another 22%. The balance have either filed for bankruptcy or are those for which we expect to legally enforce our contractual rights. Clearly, leasing deal flow during the quarter was reduced as retailers were solely focused on getting their stores opened and their salespeople back to work. However, there were some bright spots.

We remain optimistic on our 2020 lease expirations. To date, we have commitments from almost 87% of the expiring square footage in 2020. We continue to focus on our leasing pipeline, which we define as fully executed leases, scheduled to open in 2020 and 2021. Currently, our pipeline is comprised of 138 retailers, totaling 1.3 million square feet.

As of today, only six of these retailers have indicated they no longer plan to open, and this equates to only 47,000 square feet of the 1.3 million square foot pipeline. Some examples of new stores that have recently opened in 2020 and some that will open by year-end, include Restoration Hardware Gallery at Village of Corte Madera, a two-level flagship Tesla at the front door of Santa Monica Place and directly across from Nike; Modelland by Tyra Banks also at Santa Monica Place; Dick's Sporting Goods and Round One Bowling at Deptford Mall; Industrious and DSW at Fashion District of Philadelphia; Gucci in a relocated and expanded store at Fashion Outlets of Chicago; Tory Burch and Adidas at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls; X Lanes at Fresno Fashion; Bulgari, Francine, and Capital One Cafe at Scottsdale Fashion Square; Free People, West Elm, and Madewell at La Encantada; two Warby Parker stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square and 29th St.; and the relocated and expanded lululemon also at 29th St. In addition, Saratoga Hospital is now paying rent and under construction in the former Sears box at Wilton Mall and Saratoga Springs. So what have we seen as retailers reopen after post-COVID closings? There was clearly pent-up demand for consumers to get back in the stores, so they could touch and feel rather than click and look.

Conversion is higher even though traffic is still ramping to pre-COVID levels. There's less dwell time and consumers are shopping more with a purpose. Sales and occupancy are improving week by week. There's been a significant increase in fulfillment from stores for goods that were purchased online, including pickup in store, delivery from store, and curbside pickup.

Retailers were promotional when they first opened in order to move excess inventory. But with time and the evolution of BOPIS and online fulfillment from stores, inventory levels quickly became leaner and retailers became less promotional which should relieve some of the pressure on their margins. Restaurants have quickly adapted to modified seating and operating plans, and have come up with very creative ways to expand and enhance their outdoor dining experience. Given work from home is a shift toward casual apparel from occasion and workwear, active wear remains the area of strength.

And lastly, back-to-school is expected to be bifurcated. There will most likely be an uptick for laptops and remote learning tools and a downtick in apparel spend. As Tom mentioned, COVID-19 has accelerated bankruptcies and closings, obviously, creating excess inventory. As a result, pop-ups are more prevalent than ever.

Savvy retailers are taking advantage of this unprecedented vacancy, move excess inventory, and test new concepts. This increased inventory will ultimately be utilized and repurposed as we continue to transform our traditional retail-based properties into town centers. Look for failed anchor stores and failed specialty stores to morph into mixed-use developments, whether office, residential and/or hospitality, very similar to what we've done at Tysons Corner Center. This inventory will also provide opportunities for large-format categories such as sporting goods, off price, value, fitness, co-working, healthcare, and grocery.

All categories that have struggled to get into our top ter -- top-tier centers due to space constrictions. It's also an opportunity for strong brands wanting to expand their existing footprints when they may not have been able to do so in the past. And lastly, digital emerging brands are not going away, in fact, just the opposite. COVID definitely increased online shopping and introduced many new online brands to the marketplace.

We all know the success that digital brands experience when they add or expand bricks-and-mortar as another source of distribution. And to this point, there will certainly be some great second-generation space coming available in some of our best centers and this will allow these brands to add stores in an efficient, low-cost, and low barrier-to-entry manner. So does this disruption change our leasing strategy from what it was pre-COVID? No. In fact, our leasing strategy remains the same.

As I've stated on this call and I've stated on several recent calls, our primary goal is to transform our properties into town centers, with many diverse uses and unique attractions that will provide something for everybody, an all-in-one campus. This has been our strategy and this remains our strategy, regardless of the disruption our industry is currently facing. And now, I'll turn it over to the operator to open up the call for Q&A.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] And we'll take our first question today from Craig Schmidt with Bank of America.

Craig Schmidt -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thank you. I was wondering what's your expectation for inventory levels in holiday '20 comparison to holiday '19, given some of the disruption those ordering inventory?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Craig, I think the retailers are going to work off most of the inventory -- the excess inventory that they had built up during the closure. And I would expect them actually to be running a little bit leaner at year-end than they were a year ago in terms of the amount of inventory. So probably less promotional come holiday season, and therefore, better margins.

Craig Schmidt -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

OK. And then, after you get the two New York city assets opened and the nine enclosed California malls, should that provide a lift to your rent collection and your same-store NOI?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, there's no question, Craig. We've seen that as the tenants get open and we're able to resolve how we handle the rent during their closure, the cash flow starts -- starts coming in. So I would expect to see accelerating collections when we open those 11 centers. But I expect the third quarter accelerate from what we saw in -- even in July.

So far, August collections have come in at a stronger pace than July did.

Craig Schmidt -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Operator

Next, we'll hear from Jim Sullivan, BTIG.

Jim Sullivan -- BTIG -- Analyst

Thank you. First question I have is for Doug. Doug, you went through the status of the leasing payment situation in terms of deals made, deals under negotiation, tenants who have filed or otherwise you've abated. And then, the final category was the tenants that you have apparently reached kind of a road block and looks like you might be heading toward legal action.

And I wonder if you could just repeat, what percentage of the leases or revenues or -- would fall into that last category?

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

I don't have that on my finger tips. Scott, do you have that?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Jim. I would say roughly 5% to 10% fall into that category. It's certainly the exception, not the rule.

Jim Sullivan -- BTIG -- Analyst

OK. And a follow-up question for me. And again, Doug, when you were talking about it being a good time, obviously, for tenants who were looking to expand their store base. I know that in the past, I think Macerich has done multi-unit deals with Amazon, albeit, for their retail format.

And I wonder if you could just comment about the appetite for Amazon to get in the press, obviously, about interest in anchor boxes. Any comment or insight you could provide would be appreciated.

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Jim, I'm not going to comment on anything related to Amazon. I've discussed on prior calls, stores that we've opened. But short of that, I would leave that to Amazon to speak to.

Jim Sullivan -- BTIG -- Analyst

OK. Very good. Thanks.

Operator

We'll now hear from Christy McElroy with Citi.

Christy McElroy -- Citi -- Analyst

Hey, good morning out there, guys. Just Scott, following up on your comments in regard to the inability to sort of finance those mortgages maturing near term. Are these currently with CMBS or life insurance companies that you're having these extension negotiations with? And would these just be sort of straightforward extensions? Or would they include any sort of rate set? And I'm imagining that you could just more broadly, I'm imagining you've explored all options here in terms of refinancing. Is it just -- is it a matter of price? Or are you just finding there's just no demand to lend that kind of money long term?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Good morning, Christy. It's a combination of both CMBS, as well as, life company. I expect the short-term extensions without getting into too much detail because we're in negotiation on -- on each one of these.

I would expect it to be very straightforward. I don't expect significant changes in economics whatsoever. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, even taking into account the impact of the pandemic, these loans have healthy underwriting metrics. These all were part of the plan as we came into the year to raise a pretty significant amount of excess capital.

Certainly, that environment has changed a little bit as a result of COVID, but the underwriting metrics are healthy. You know, really, it's just a function of similar to the GFC, although that was more widespread across multiple real estate sectors. Just the capital markets are not as receptive to our product right now. So that's really what the function is.

It's not a -- we're not trying to shop for a better price and weight. It's really just trying to get to better credit climate, and I do think we'll be successful. These -- again, these are healthy loans. If you look at the malls that we're talking about, they're between $600 to $650 a foot.

So healthy product.

Christy McElroy -- Citi -- Analyst

OK.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

On average, currently leveraged, less than 40%, I would say, today.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yup.

Christy McElroy -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. And then just your revolver, obviously, fully drawn coming up next year. Are you already looking at sort of recast options, how are you thinking about that?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We're in the middle of it right now. It's obviously a big point of focus for us. The new maturity is July 2021.

We've been in frequent contact with our banks throughout this pandemic period, keeping them updated on the operating portfolio and where we stand. So we're right in the middle of it right now.

Christy McElroy -- Citi -- Analyst

And is it fair to say you feel pretty good about it? Or you could have some of the same concerns that you have on your mortgages?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No, I feel good about it. I feel good about it.

Christy McElroy -- Citi -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Uh-huh.

Operator

Samir Khanal with Evercore has our next question.

Samir Khanal -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. So Scott, you mentioned the 24% for the reserve versus uncollected rent. Can you maybe break that down for us? Sort of what are you -- what's included in that bucket, not to get tenant specific, but at least categories? Any color would be helpful as we think about incremental reserves over the next few quarters.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Sure, Samir. I'd say half of the reserve is -- half of our allowance is bankruptcy related. You know, significantly elevated bankruptcy environment.

So that's a good portion of the reserve. And I'd say, the balance is primarily focused on some of our local tenancies. The tenants that are less financially healed than some of the nationals. You look at those two categories, that's the majority of the allowance.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

And restaurants.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Restaurants are in that category as well.

Samir Khanal -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

I guess as a follow-up to that, what is your exposure to sort of local tenants in the malls today?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Our local tenants make up about 8% to 10%.

Samir Khanal -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

OK. And as you think about sort of that segment, with the burn-off of the PPP loan, is that fair to say that that's going to be another segment to worry about for the second half here?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, no, I think the fact that they're open and doing business and have cash flow, they're much better positioned than they were in the second quarter. I would expect to see far less in the way of bad debt reserves in the third and fourth quarter.

Samir Khanal -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thanks so much.

Operator

The next question will come from Mike Mueller with JP Morgan.

Mike Mueller -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Yeah. That was partially my question. I was trying to get a sense as to how much bad debt could improve in Q3 and Q4 based on what you've already seen for the improvement in July and August collections. I'm not sure if you can add any color to what you just mentioned.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Historically, we've run between $5 million and $10 million a year. So for us to have $40 million in one quarter is pretty extraordinary. In fact, I don't think I've seen that in the last 35 years. I would expect we would return to close to a normal level with -- you could see us having as much as five -- $5 million per quarter in the third and fourth.

Mike Mueller -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

I mean, in addition to the normal level? OK. Got it. And then, uh --

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

No, no. Just as getting closer to the normal level.

Mike Mueller -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. OK. And then, Scott, what was the straight-line write-off in the quarter?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Straight line was down about $4 million. That was really predominantly write-offs associated with our assessments of receivables.

Mike Mueller -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. So about $4 million. OK. That was it.

Thank you.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yup.

Operator

Next, we'll hear from Floris van Dijkum with Compass Point.

Floris van Dijkum -- Compass Point -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my question, guys. Tom, maybe I'd love to get your thoughts as we're -- you're dealing with the potential revolver maturity and some of these other loans, and clearly, the lending markets are less forgiving right now or less open to retail. As you think about some of your capital needs going forward, I know you have some cash in your balance sheet, when do you think is the right time potentially to raise equity? And how do you think about that going forward? What are the things that need to happen?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I can tell you now, it certainly isn't the right time to raise equity, trading at -- trading at $8. We've got increased cash flow -- available cash flow as a result of reducing the dividend and we'll gradually be able to work the leverage level down. The capital markets will be back. We've been through other downturns, such as the great financial crisis and the debt markets shut for a period of time, and then they reopened and they were never an issue.

We've got great relationships with our line banks. We've recast this line of credit 7 times with the same lead banks. And we've -- and as Scott said, we've been in communication with them and there is -- they're very positive and supportive. So we're not worried about the line at all.

We believe we'll get extensions on the near-term maturities, give us time until the debt markets return.

Floris van Dijkum -- Compass Point -- Analyst

Right. Maybe one other question for me. I just want to get your thoughts on -- as you look at the mall evolving over time, what are your thoughts on grocery at the mall? And do you see room for enhanced grocery offerings at your properties?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, absolutely. We think it's a great use. We have been -- in many cases, we've had interest by the grocers but we haven't had the space. And so, given the fact that we'll get a few boxes back, I think we're going to get one JCpenney back and one Macy's back, it's going to give us the opportunity to do more of that and we think it's a great use.

Floris van Dijkum -- Compass Point -- Analyst

And is there much zoning or reconfiguring of the box? Or are you going to tear those boxes down?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

You know, it depends on the situation. In some cases, the grocers like to be freestanding. So we would just knock the box down and repurpose the building somewhere else. In some -- in some cases, some of the smaller grocers can go in an existing box and they don't have to have a prototype.

So it's a little bit of both.

Floris van Dijkum -- Compass Point -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

We'll now hear from Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. Good morning, out there.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Alex.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, Tom. I just want to follow-up on Christy's questions. So with regards to the bank line of credit, Scott, you discussed that you guys are in discussions with, are you thinking that that will stay unsecured? Or are you thinking for the banks saying that that would probably go secured?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Alex, terms are still under negotiation. I don't think it's appropriate to comment on that right now.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. OK. And then with regards to -- you know, just in general, and looking at your -- at the debt, you said that you're working with, I think, on the five loans that you're refinancing, and then maybe, your debt overall. The five loans, I think you said are a mix of life and CMBS.

Can you just give at least a little bit of color as far as -- I understand, obviously, you guys have long time been with life co, so they know you. But our understanding is the CMBS is just a much tougher animal to deal with, not because the people per se, but just because of the structure and everything that goes on to the securitization. So can you give maybe a little bit of nuance in how the discussions are going? As I say, clearly, the life guys know you, but CMBS seems to be the harder one. So just sort of curious what you can share with us on these spot loans, and then, you know, the other loans that are coming up over the next year or two that -- maybe on the CMBS side?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Sure, Alex. You know, we're no foreigner to the CMBS world. We've been transacting in CMBS for as long as it's been around.

When it comes to relationships, we not only pride ourselves on our bank and life insurance company relationships, but also on deep servicing relationships. Now granted, the dynamics behind the scenes are a little bit different. We're having frequent communication with each one of our CMBS servicers, similar to what our balance sheet lenders are about what's going on with the assets, keeping them well updated, well informed. We do have a voice on the other end.

So while it's more difficult to get things done, it's certainly not impossible, and I do think we'll be successful in getting these extensions done. And the market's not gone forever, Alex. You know, we've been here before. We've demonstrated our ability to extend loans for a short-term period until the capital markets come back.

In fact, when we did it post-GFC recall, that was on a much, much lesser quality type of product back then. You're talking about assets that we're doing about $300 a foot that we've since disposed off. So we've been to this party before. I think we will be successful getting this done today.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Alex, as an example. Scott mentioned that we were -- we got loan forbearance on 19 loans, and a number of those loans were CMBS. And frankly, the CMBS lenders were very cooperative. They understood the situation we're all in and they were actually fairly efficient to work with.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. So basically, it felt like you have to go immediately, put it into special servicing to get discussions under way with the CMBS guys. You can have sort of an active dialogue without taking that step. Does that -- that sounds like the fair way to understand it, Tom, is that correct?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

That's correct.

Alexander Goldfarb -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Operator

Next, we'll hear from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs.

Caitlin Burrows -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hi, I think earlier you mentioned what portion of anchors in the California and New York City properties are utilizing curbside pickup. I was wondering if you could talk about whether any in-line retailers are using this option, too. And if so, like how many or how prevalent it is?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Doug, do you want to take that one?

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Yeah. I will, Caitlin. From what we can tell and from what we've heard, and especially in conversations with the retailers, curbside pickup has been much more effective for anchors or for tenants in power centers, think about Best Buy, think about Target. The in-line tenants, not so much.

They -- it's a real staffing issue for them and especially when they have a store open and they have curbside pickup. So that was an issue. But all in all, it really hasn't worked out for the in-line mall shop guys, much more effective for the anchors and the large-format tenants.

Caitlin Burrows -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. And then separately, I would assume that the July improvements that you guys saw in collections was impacted by more stores being open. So I was just wondering for the California centers that has unfortunately reclosed, are those collections seem to be going in the other direction? Or have you not actually seen that play out?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

We haven't seen that play out, Caitlin. The California closures happened July 13th so they -- so most of those tenants had already paid their July rent. But August as I said, is trending ahead of where we were in July. So -- so far, that's been the case, and again, collections accelerated once we came to terms with the retailers on what to do about April and May.

There's an open dialogue. Doug is in hundreds, if not thousands of conversations with tenants and his team and Ed and myself as well. But I would expect that there would be some discussions from the California locations if they remain closed much longer.

Caitlin Burrows -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thanks.

Operator

Next we'll hear from Derek Johnston with Deutsche Bank.

Derek Johnston -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi, everybody. Thank you. Yeah, continuing on the nine recently shut down malls in California. Have you guys been given any guidance as to when you can potentially reopen? And/or any viral metrics being monitored or tracked with reopening breakpoints like new cases or hospitalizations, so you can get somewhat of a glimpse?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Derek, that's a good question. It's something that we continue to push the Governor's office for. We had a conversation with them late last week and we're going through our protocols. We're going through our very elaborate air filtration systems that have been improved to almost hospital quality.

We've engaged the Head of Infectious Disease at UCLA to advise us. And so far, we have not been able to get a specific set of metrics that the state is looking at. Most of the metrics in the state have been improving, fewer hospitalizations, slowing infection rate, the positivity percentage is down to about 5.7%, they'd like to see it below 5%. So things are moving in the right direction.

But do we have a definitive hurdle that we know about? We don't -- we'd love to know that, but we haven't been able to get anything like that from state.

Derek Johnston -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

OK. I -- I understand. And you know, look, our checks do point to an increase post-COVID for online fulfillments at mall in-line stores and we do here see brick-and-mortar as a key pillar to leading omnichannel strategies. So the question is, how do you view online sales in stores? And are these online purchases being captured and reported sales? Or in this landscape, will retail REITs perhaps move away from percentage rents if online activity isn't being accurately captured?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Those are good questions and observations. I think sales are going to be less of a black and white metric than they've historically been because of that. It's all in negotiation and whether you can get the retailer to include the sale that's fulfilled out of the mall to be included in the sales number. And certainly, that's a fair way to do it.

It's something we would push for. But yeah, I think, not only are sales going to be -- store-based sales per foot going to be less black and white going forward, but occupancy cost as a percentage of sales is going to be less relevant than it's historically been because of this. Look, we want the retailers to be successful. We're just going to have to figure out how to structure our leases so that we capture the appropriate economics.

Derek Johnston -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

OK. Thanks very much.

Operator

Next question will come from Todd Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi, thanks. Good morning, out there. Doug, you touched on the --

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Todd.

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi, you touched on the 87% renewal rate with regard to the 2020 lease expirations and also the minimal fall out from the in-place pipeline that you've seen. Do you have a sense on retention around the 2021 lease expirations as you're having those conversations? And also, can you comment on how rents are trending as the leasing pipeline builds out now over the next several quarters for both renewal leases and also retenanting spreads?

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Well, Todd, normally this time of the year, I'd have a pretty definitive answer on where we -- where we think we're going to be in 2021. But to be -- to be honest, for the last four months, there really haven't been a lot of leasing conversations where normally there would have been and we would have been well into '21. All the conversations that Tom has alluded to earlier, have been about getting tenants open and getting them paying rent, and in some cases, structuring deals so that they can begin paying rent. What we have seen is while they were quiet or closed, now that they're opening and trading, and in most cases, trading better than they expected to be trading, the conversations have begun for 2021.

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Outside of closures related to bankruptcies, would you expect the -- you know, your retention at this point to be any sort of -- you know, there'd be like a meaningful difference relative to sort of historical years?

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

No. And I don't want to give any guidance either, but the question was always with the tenants on our watch list. And now the majority would mop the watch list into bankruptcy. So if you take those tenants out of the equation, the ones we're left with, for the most part are productive.

And we look to be renewing the vast majority of them, albeit, probably in the third and fourth quarter of this year.

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. And then follow-up to, I think Caitlin's question around curbside pickup and some of the comments there. Can you talk about Fillogic. I believe that's being rolled out at one center today? I think Deptford Mall, but there's certainly a lot of chatter and various headlines around ways to capitalize on available space today.

So I was wondering if you could talk about that space requirement at Deptford and the economic contribution to Macerich? And then, are you working to roll out more Fillogic units, I guess, broadly across the portfolio?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Todd, so the first one you mentioned that we're doing with them. So it's kind of a test case for us to see how it goes along from there, but there -- it's not just Fillogic. There's a number of other fulfillment enterprises, including UPS is looking to getting into the business. And I think that's going to be a way to make it more efficient for the in-line retailers to use curbside pickup.

Doug mentioned it was pretty effective for the anchors and the in-lines just weren't staffed for it. So we think if we can bring in a fulfillment provider that it could be very effective and very helpful for our in-line tenants. So it's in the early days of that, but I could see that to -- I could see that evolving fairly quickly over the next six to nine months.

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Did -- did that space, did that uh -- did they begin operations as expected, I think early in July? And can you talk about how much space that they're utilizing?

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Yeah, Todd. They are open, they are operating. It's a small space. It's an in-line space.

They did not take a big box. They're essentially acting as the go-between between the store and packaging up the product for delivery and shipment. So they did not have a huge space requirement. Again, as Tom mentioned, it's a pilot and their space requirements may change as their -- as their prototypes evolve.

But right now, it's not a very significant contributor and they aren't taking a lot of space.

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Yup.

Operator

Greg McGinniss with Scotiabank has our next question.

Greg McGinniss -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Hi, so just to clarify on the watch list. So you've mentioned that you've got 32 bankruptcy this year, which were on the watch list. So I'm curious kind of what the ABR percentage exposure is there and the expected loss? Obviously, there's a lot of rewards in there, not just liquidations. And then, where does that leave the watch list today? And how has it actually evolved regarding newly stressed tenants because of the pandemic?

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure.

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Go ahead. Go ahead, Scott.

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Doug, why don't we -- why don't we tag team on this one, perhaps. Just in terms of stats, roughly 6% of our ABR has filed. As -- I would say, the outcome is somewhat consistent with what we've spoken to in the past.

We expect roughly a third of that to reject and the balance will either be assumed as is or assumed with some rental modifications. So it's going to be a combination, but about a third is what we should expect to reject. It kind of bracket maybe 2% occupancy loss from bankruptcy fallout. As far as the watch list, I mean, quite literally, you know, we've got a primary watch list and the secondary watch list.

Quite literally, a vast portion of that has flowed through. And discounting that, I would say, it's a relatively skinny list at this point. We're certainly keeping an eye on the outcomes with all these retailers, but I don't at all see the instance of bankruptcies going forward that we've seen this year. They flush through the system, they file, they've oftentimes come with a prepackaged solution with financing in place, and we expect that the occupancy loss will not be that significant.

Greg McGinniss -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

OK. Thank you. And then, just kind of moving on to kind of foot traffic or tenant sales and assets. We appreciate the disclosure on the return of tenant sales from malls that have been opened, I guess, over the last eight weeks.

We're just wondering what the impact has been for the more tourism-focused centers and whether or not you're experiencing issues like Fifth Avenue has been in the news lately with certain retailers attempting to exit leases because of lower productivity and foot traffic?

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Doug, do you want to comment on that?

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Yeah. For sure, in the tourist centers -- tourist regions, luxury has suffered. But interestingly enough, what we're hearing out there is the decrease in tourism spend, especially when it comes to luxury, is being mitigated by local spend on luxury. Why that is? I'm not -- I'm not really sure, but I'm sure a lot of it has to do with stores being closed for a period of time.

And while there are not tourists, the locals want to go out and treat themselves, and that's been something we've been hearing a lot of lately. We've seen it at Santa Monica Place and we've clearly seen it at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Greg McGinniss -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Cool. Thank you.

Operator

And now we're at the top of the hour. I will turn the call back over to Tom O'Hern.

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, James. Thank you for joining us today. We hope that you all remain safe and healthy, and look forward to speaking with you later in the summer as we move through this challenging time. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 59 minutes

Call participants:

Jean Wood -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Tom O'Hern -- Chief Executive Officer

Scott Kingsmore -- Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Doug Healey -- Senior Executive President, Leasing

Craig Schmidt -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Jim Sullivan -- BTIG -- Analyst

Christy McElroy -- Citi -- Analyst

Samir Khanal -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Mike Mueller -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Floris van Dijkum -- Compass Point -- Analyst

Alexander Goldfarb -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Caitlin Burrows -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Derek Johnston -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Todd Thomas -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Greg McGinniss -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

More MAC analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribing has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.