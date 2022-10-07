The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insiders sold US$1.5m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

A number of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lovesac Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Shawn Nelson, for US$346k worth of shares, at about US$49.43 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.52. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Lovesac shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Lovesac Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Lovesac shares. In total, Founder Shawn Nelson dumped US$271k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lovesac insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lovesac Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Lovesac stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Lovesac makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lovesac (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

