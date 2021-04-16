The Lovesac Company Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.3% to US$63.90. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$283m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 500%, coming in at US$0.96 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Lovesac after the latest results. NasdaqGM:LOVE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Lovesac's seven analysts is for revenues of US$399.9m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Lovesac forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.43 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$380.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.22 in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Lovesac's future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Lovesac 32% to US$77.86on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lovesac at US$85.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Lovesac's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 41% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 33% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lovesac is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Lovesac following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Lovesac analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lovesac has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

