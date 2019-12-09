The Looming Retirement Crisis in Wealth Management

(New York)

Here is an eye-opening stat for anyone working in wealth management: 37% of all advisors expect to retire in the next decade. That will put about 39% of all AUM in the industry in motion. The biggest surge in retirement will be on the B-D side of the fence. The major question is who will replace all these advisors? âWhile some progress is being made, the industry is struggling to recruit and retain advisor talent that is adequately prepared to inherit the businesses â¦ In an effort to overcome this challenge, firms are boosting recruiting efforts to bring new advisors into the industry and revamping training efforts to improve success ratesâ, says Cerulli Associates.

FINSUM: Succession panning has not been very good in general, so there are big questions about how this will play out. This is either one of the best opportunities in the history of the business, or the whole market might shrink naturally if older advisors retire and Millennials donât hire new ones.

retirement

wealth management

advisors

RIAs

brokers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.