The Long-Term Danger of Extreme Volatility

As I write, Dow futures are indicating an opening close to 1000 points higher than yesterday’s close. I am sure that is a welcome sight to many investors, but don’t get carried away.

Volatility is not just about big drops in the market, it is also about big bounces. Wild swings come about because of a lack of liquidity in stocks, or in any market for that matter. It happens because there is a shortage of orders, and traders are too scared to place the orders they do put in too close to the market. That applies as much on a bounce as a drop, but as long as the fear persists, you know there is more to come.

The immediate problem is that when that happens, every little piece of news takes on exaggerated importance, and in a 24-hour news cycle, news keeps flowing. Logic and rational analysis are forgotten. Any move is therefore subject to reversal at any time.

This morning’s bounce, for example, came as the result of a White House announcement that they were preparing a package of fiscal measures to offset the current panic and reduce the chances of the response to coronavirus resulting in an actual recession. There are also reports that Congress is working on a bipartisan stimulus package along the same lines.

That is a welcome and probably needed response, but an instant 1000 point rebound in the Dow makes no sense. We don’t even know yet what the real end result of all the talk will be, when whatever is eventually agreed on will take effect, what impact it will have, or how long it will be before that impact is felt. It would only take one pessimistic comment from an influential member of Congress or White House staffer to send the market crashing again.

The longer-term problem is that times like this damage confidence in the market as a whole. Whether fears of a recession turn out to be true or not and if they are, whether coronavirus is the root cause or not, there could still be lasting damage.

I am sure some people get a sense of satisfaction seeing traders and institutional investors panic but, like it or not, most of us these days are tied to the market in some way or another. We may have a 401(k) or IRA, or even if not, our jobs may be dependent on management’s perception of prospects, and a wild market prompts caution.

What we have seen over the last week or two calls into question one of the basic assumptions that make markets work. We believe that Wall Street knows what it is doing and that decisions are made on a rational basis, and the participants have to believe that too. Massive point swings in the major indices on threadbare news challenges that assumption.

We live in a time when politics is moving to the extremes and many of the things that have formed the foundation of decades of success and prosperity are being questioned. What we are seeing now lends support to those who say that our institutions and traditions, both economic and political, are outdated and based on false assumptions. That can come from the left or the right, but either way it creates a long-term danger to stability, so there are reasons other than just the balance of our accounts to hope that this all dies down soon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.