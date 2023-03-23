The long and short of it

A financial advisor succession plan? It’s a component, of course, of a strategy to pass the baton of a practice to another advisor. Long and short term planning’s typically is part of the plan, according to assetmark.com.

It could be that one component of the plan is the outright sale – internally or externally -- of the business. Or you might add a junior advisor as your successor down the road or pass it to a family member.

Face it: a retirement plan’s a big time consideration for independent financial professionals and, often, comes down to them establishing a succession plan for their business.

A trio of benefits stemming from proactive succession planning include:

Peace of Mind

A succession plan to add to the value of your business and enhance its marketability and:

Provide you an opportunity to prepare next generation advisors

Organizations; yes, they get it. Succession planning’s nothing to poo poo at. That said, when it comes to pulling it off well, it’s a different story, according to delotitte.com.

It takes having the right leaders doing the right jobs at, you’ve got it, the right time, as most organizations recognized years ago. Even so, not many of those very companies have managed to be proactive, not to mention, disciplined, about carrying out succession planning processes that strike gold, the site continued.

