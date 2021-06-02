The LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Share Price Is Up 70% And Shareholders Are Holding On

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) share price is up 70% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 41% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Looking back further, the stock price is 57% higher than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year LKQ grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 31%. The share price gain of 70% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LKQ Earnings Per Share Growth June 2nd 2021

We know that LKQ has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think LKQ will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that LKQ shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 70% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for LKQ that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

