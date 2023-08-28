News & Insights

The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

August 28, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Whether you’ve shopped for groceries, gas or even a car in the past year, you know that prices have risen significantly since 2022. The Consumer Price Index report from July 2023 showed that prices on the “all items index” have increased 3.2% in the past 12 months.

Because the cost of goods has increased so much, the living wage needed for a single person has also risen across the country. But how much you need to live varies dramatically by state.

GOBankingRates recently surveyed annual living expenses for a single person in each of the 50 states. The researchers used the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data (the latest available) for a single person from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q1 Cost of Living Data Series.

With the cost of necessities in hand, researchers doubled the total annual cost of necessities to determine a living wage that also factors in discretionary spending and savings.

How does your state stack up?

States Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

Hawaii tops the list of states and what’s needed to earn a living wage. It’s the only state where a single person needs to make six figures to get by, pay for necessities and a few nice-to-have purchases, and stash money into savings, too.

You’ll need $112,411 to make what’s considered a living wage in Hawaii.

Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska round out the top five most expensive states for a single person. That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts, according to data from WorldPopulationReview.com.

Since housing and other necessities make up 50% of a living wage, it stands to reason that states with higher housing costs require more money to earn a living wage.

  1. Hawaii
  2. Massachusetts
  3. California
  4. New York
  5. Alaska
  6. Maryland
  7. Vermont
  8. Oregon
  9. Washington
  10. New Jersey

States Requiring the Least Money to Earn a Living Wage

On the other side of that coin sits Mississippi, where you’ll only need to make $45,906 a year to earn a living wage. That’s less than half of what you’d need in Hawaii. Rounding out the top five least expensive states to live are Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas, all requiring less than $47,500 to earn a living wage.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Alabama
  4. Arkansas
  5. Kentucky
  6. Kansas
  7. West Virginia
  8. Missouri
  9. Iowa
  10. Georgia

Living Wages in All 50 States

RankStateIncome Required
1Mississippi$45,906
2Oklahoma$46,024
3Alabama$46,577
4Arkansas$47,111
5Kentucky$47,318
6Kansas$47,379
7West Virginia$47,732
8Missouri$47,771
9Iowa$48,518
12Tennessee$48,774
11Nebraska$49,009
10Georgia$49,051
13Illinois$49,372
14Wyoming$49,666
15Indiana$49,855
17Michigan$50,049
16Louisiana$50,087
18Ohio$50,157
19Texas$50,497
20New Mexico$51,214
21Minnesota$51,668
22South Dakota$52,095
23South Carolina$52,222
24North Dakota$52,807
25Wisconsin$53,122
26North Carolina$53,531
27Pennsylvania$53,838
28Utah$55,293
29Delaware$56,571
31Montana$57,056
30Florida$57,064
32Virginia$57,293
34Nevada$58,580
33Idaho$58,634
35Colorado$59,218
36Rhode Island$59,936
37Arizona$60,026
38Maine$60,862
39New Hampshire$62,935
40Connecticut$63,078
41New Jersey$64,463
42Washington$65,640
43Oregon$65,763
44Vermont$65,923
45Maryland$67,915
46Alaska$71,570
47New York$73,226
48California$80,013
49Massachusetts$87,909
50Hawaii$112,411
All data was collected on and up to date as of August 15, 2023.

