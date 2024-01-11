The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

Nearly half of all American adults (46%) are single, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Whether single by choice or circumstance, there is one thing all of these individuals have in common — the added expense.
In addition to not being able to split living costs, single individuals miss out on tax benefits and possibly other financial benefits that come along with being coupled.
The cost of being single does vary greatly depending on where you live. To determine the 10 most and least affordable major cities for singles, GOBankingRates analyzed grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs, transportation costs, other miscellaneous living costs and the average home value in the 100 largest U.S. cities in terms of population.
Here’s a look at the living wage a single person needs in the most and least affordable major U.S. cities.
Cities Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage
All of the top 10 most expensive cities for singles require a living wage in the six figures, with the top four cities requiring a salary over $200,000. Here’s a look at the living wage a single person would need in these metros.
1. Irvine, California
- Average annual expenditure cost: $25,189
- Average annual mortgage cost: $107,636
- Income needed: $265,651
2. San Jose, California
- Average annual expenditure cost: $26,052
- Average annual mortgage cost: $97,058
- Income needed: $246,220
3. San Francisco
- Average annual expenditure cost: $27,041
- Average annual mortgage cost: $93,468
- Income needed: $241,017
4. Honolulu
- Average annual expenditure cost: $26,811
- Average annual mortgage cost: $89,409
- Income needed: $232,438
5. San Diego
- Average annual expenditure cost: $25,167
- Average annual mortgage cost: $74,349
- Income needed: $199,032
6. Los Angeles
- Average annual expenditure cost: $22,893
- Average annual mortgage cost: $68,125
- Income needed: $182,037
7. Arlington, Virginia
- Average annual expenditure cost: $25,078
- Average annual mortgage cost: $65,413
- Income needed: $180,983
8. Seattle
- Average annual expenditure cost: $23,632
- Average annual mortgage cost: $62,116
- Income needed: $171,495
9. Anaheim, California
- Average annual expenditure cost: $25,014
- Average annual mortgage cost: $60,609
- Income needed: $171,247
10. Scottsdale, Arizona
- Average annual expenditure cost: $20,829
- Average annual mortgage cost: $63,994
- Income needed: $169,647
Cities Requiring the Least Money for a Living Wage
In these 10 cities, it’s possible for single Americans to live well and own a home with a salary under $70,000, thanks in large part to the affordable housing available.
1. Detroit
- Average annual expenditure cost: $20,077
- Average annual mortgage cost: $4,442
- Income needed: $49,039
2. Cleveland
- Average annual expenditure cost: $20,333
- Average annual mortgage cost: $6,663
- Income needed: $53,993
3. Toledo, Ohio
- Average annual expenditure cost: $19,883
- Average annual mortgage cost: $7,740
- Income needed: $55,245
4. Memphis, Tennessee
- Average annual expenditure cost: $19,886
- Average annual mortgage cost: $9,901
- Income needed: $59,573
5. St. Louis
- Average annual expenditure cost: $19,670
- Average annual mortgage cost: $11,500
- Income needed: $62,340
6. Baltimore
- Average annual expenditure cost: $20,618
- Average annual mortgage cost: $12,146
- Income needed: $65,528
7. El Paso, Texas
- Average annual expenditure cost: $18,395
- Average annual mortgage cost: $14,822
- Income needed: $66,432
8. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Average annual expenditure cost: $20,267
- Average annual mortgage cost: $13,546
- Income needed: $67,625
9. Oklahoma City
- Average annual expenditure cost: $20,197
- Average annual mortgage cost: $13,651
- Income needed: $67,696
10. Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Average annual expenditure cost: $19,137
- Average annual mortgage cost: $14,979
- Income needed: $68,232
Methodology: In order to find the living wage a single person needs in the top major cities in the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey for their [1] total population and [2] average household income. For each location that qualifies for this study a number of cost of living indexes were sourced including the [1] grocery cost of living index, [2] healthcare cost of living index, [3] utilities cost of living index, [4] transportation cost of living index and [5] miscellaneous cost of living index were, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the [6] national average expenditure costs for a single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each location were calculated. The [7] average home value for each location was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the [8] national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The [9] average rent cost for each location was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. By combining the annual expenditure costs with the rent and homeowner mortgage respectively, the total annual expenses was found. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule, the living wage was calculated by doubling the total annual expenses. The homeowner cost and renter cost were ranked separately to show the living wage a single person needs to live in major US cities if they are renting or if they own a home. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 8, 2024.
