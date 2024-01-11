The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

Nearly half of all American adults (46%) are single, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Whether single by choice or circumstance, there is one thing all of these individuals have in common — the added expense.

In addition to not being able to split living costs, single individuals miss out on tax benefits and possibly other financial benefits that come along with being coupled.

The cost of being single does vary greatly depending on where you live. To determine the 10 most and least affordable major cities for singles, GOBankingRates analyzed grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs, transportation costs, other miscellaneous living costs and the average home value in the 100 largest U.S. cities in terms of population.

Here’s a look at the living wage a single person needs in the most and least affordable major U.S. cities.

Cities Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

All of the top 10 most expensive cities for singles require a living wage in the six figures, with the top four cities requiring a salary over $200,000. Here’s a look at the living wage a single person would need in these metros.

1. Irvine, California

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,189

$25,189 Average annual mortgage cost: $107,636

$107,636 Income needed: $265,651

2. San Jose, California

Average annual expenditure cost: $26,052

$26,052 Average annual mortgage cost: $97,058

$97,058 Income needed: $246,220

3. San Francisco

Average annual expenditure cost: $27,041

$27,041 Average annual mortgage cost: $93,468

$93,468 Income needed: $241,017

4. Honolulu

Average annual expenditure cost: $26,811

$26,811 Average annual mortgage cost: $89,409

$89,409 Income needed: $232,438

5. San Diego

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,167

$25,167 Average annual mortgage cost: $74,349

$74,349 Income needed: $199,032

6. Los Angeles

Average annual expenditure cost: $22,893

$22,893 Average annual mortgage cost: $68,125

$68,125 Income needed: $182,037

7. Arlington, Virginia

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,078

$25,078 Average annual mortgage cost: $65,413

$65,413 Income needed: $180,983

8. Seattle

Average annual expenditure cost: $23,632

$23,632 Average annual mortgage cost: $62,116

$62,116 Income needed: $171,495

9. Anaheim, California

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,014

$25,014 Average annual mortgage cost: $60,609

$60,609 Income needed: $171,247

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,829

$20,829 Average annual mortgage cost: $63,994

$63,994 Income needed: $169,647

Cities Requiring the Least Money for a Living Wage

In these 10 cities, it’s possible for single Americans to live well and own a home with a salary under $70,000, thanks in large part to the affordable housing available.

1. Detroit

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,077

$20,077 Average annual mortgage cost: $4,442

$4,442 Income needed: $49,039

2. Cleveland

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,333

$20,333 Average annual mortgage cost: $6,663

$6,663 Income needed: $53,993

3. Toledo, Ohio

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,883

$19,883 Average annual mortgage cost: $7,740

$7,740 Income needed: $55,245

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,886

$19,886 Average annual mortgage cost: $9,901

$9,901 Income needed: $59,573

5. St. Louis

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,670

$19,670 Average annual mortgage cost: $11,500

$11,500 Income needed: $62,340

6. Baltimore

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,618

$20,618 Average annual mortgage cost: $12,146

$12,146 Income needed: $65,528

7. El Paso, Texas

Average annual expenditure cost: $18,395

$18,395 Average annual mortgage cost: $14,822

$14,822 Income needed: $66,432

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,267

$20,267 Average annual mortgage cost: $13,546

$13,546 Income needed: $67,625

9. Oklahoma City

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,197

$20,197 Average annual mortgage cost: $13,651

$13,651 Income needed: $67,696

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,137

$19,137 Average annual mortgage cost: $14,979

$14,979 Income needed: $68,232

Methodology: In order to find the living wage a single person needs in the top major cities in the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey for their [1] total population and [2] average household income. For each location that qualifies for this study a number of cost of living indexes were sourced including the [1] grocery cost of living index, [2] healthcare cost of living index, [3] utilities cost of living index, [4] transportation cost of living index and [5] miscellaneous cost of living index were, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the [6] national average expenditure costs for a single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each location were calculated. The [7] average home value for each location was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the [8] national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The [9] average rent cost for each location was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. By combining the annual expenditure costs with the rent and homeowner mortgage respectively, the total annual expenses was found. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule, the living wage was calculated by doubling the total annual expenses. The homeowner cost and renter cost were ranked separately to show the living wage a single person needs to live in major US cities if they are renting or if they own a home. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

