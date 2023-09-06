News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

September 06, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Dawn Allcot for GOBankingRates ->

If you’re thinking of starting a family, or are already raising children, you know that having kids can be expensive. But just how expensive? It costs more than $112,000 for a single person to earn a living wage in Hawaii, yet a family of four can make it for $182,900, according to recent data compiled and analyzed by GOBankingRates.

Discover: 7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances
Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

Lending credence to the theory that “two people can live cheaper than one,” (and having four people under one roof can also save money), our data showed that it’s nowhere near four times more costly for four people to live than one.

The data used to calculate a “living wage” allows 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings.

Take heart. There are much cheaper places to raise a family than Hawaii. For instance, it only costs $73,381 to make a living wage to support a family of four in Mississippi. If you wanted to survive — and maybe even thrive — as a single-income family, this might be one state where you could do it.

Take a look at the cheapest states to earn a living wage for a family of four, the most expensive and everything in between.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

States Where It Costs The Least for a Family of Four to Live

The cheapest states to live as a family of four all need under $79,000 to earn what’s considered a living wage. They are all in the South or Midwest, with Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas following Mississippi as the cheapest.

Here are the 10 states a family needs the least amount of money to live:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Alabama
  4. Kansas
  5. Arkansas
  6. West Virginia
  7. Missouri
  8. Kentucky
  9. Iowa
  10. Georgia

States Where It Costs The Most for a Family of Four to Live

On the other side of that, the states where you need the most money to earn a living wage for four people all require an income of more than $100,000. These are all coastal states known for high real estate prices, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska.

Here are the 10 states where families need the most money to live:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Massachusetts
  3. California
  4. New York
  5. Alaska
  6. Maryland
  7. Oregon
  8. Vermont
  9. Washington
  10. New Jersey

The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States

RankStateLiving
Wage
1Mississippi$73,381
2Oklahoma$74,253
3Alabama$75,724
4Kansas$75,924
5Arkansas$76,456
6West Virginia$76,905
7Missouri$77,197
8Kentucky$77,842
9Iowa$78,025
10Georgia$78,448
11Nebraska$79,007
12Tennessee$79,054
13Wyoming$79,879
14Illinois$79,899
15Indiana$80,144
16Louisiana$80,451
17Michigan$80,998
18Ohio$81,006
19Texas$81,374
20Minnesota$81,931
21New Mexico$82,047
22South Dakota$83,708
23North Dakota$83,852
24South Carolina$84,062
25Wisconsin$84,156
26North Carolina$84,957
27Pennsylvania$87,500
28Utah$89,936
29Delaware$91,293
30Virginia$91,955
31Florida$92,271
32Montana$92,367
33Idaho$94,874
34Colorado$95,563
35Nevada$95,755
36Rhode Island$95,929
37Arizona$97,345
38Maine$99,158
39New Hampshire$100,436
40Connecticut$101,030
41New Jersey$104,770
42Washington$105,080
43Vermont$106,692
44Oregon$106,779
45Maryland$110,244
46Alaska$113,079
47New York$118,127
48California$130,239
49Massachusetts$142,341
50Hawaii$182,900
All data was collected on and up to date as of August 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.