The Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Share Price Has Soared 434%, Delighting Many Shareholders

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) share price is up a whopping 434% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 35% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 136% higher than it was three years ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Live Oak Bancshares was able to grow EPS by 228% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 434% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 45.05.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LOB Earnings Per Share Growth April 23rd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Live Oak Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Live Oak Bancshares the TSR over the last year was 436%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Live Oak Bancshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 436% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 34% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Live Oak Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Live Oak Bancshares (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Live Oak Bancshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

