The Linchpin Asset: Why Everyone is Missing Out on Finance’s Best Kept Secret

By Laurence Sotsky, CEO of Incentify

With nearly 5 million recipients to date, the PPP loan has become synonymous with the economic side of the American Covid response. In fact, the phenomenon of the PPP loan has become so widespread that a rudimentary Google search of “PPP” yields not only informational results but dozens of paid ads from organizations aiming at supporting recipients for the management of their loans. To be clear, the business of PPP management (and the all-important loan forgiveness clause) has cropped up even more quickly than the federal government could distribute all of the capital.

While PPP is certainly proving to be a much discussed part of the Covid survival capital stack, one other famously overlooked asset class is continuing to make huge differences for the few companies in the know:

Tax Credits & Incentives, otherwise known as C&I.

An Emerging Asset Class for Businesses

C&I is a relatively new asset class, especially when compared with conventional capital like loans or lines of credit. For a quick history lesson - C&I began to emerge as a part of prevalent macroeconomic practice during the 1970’s and 80’s. Its emergence was tethered to the growing reality of globalized business as large organizations especially were beginning to have the technology to truly operate internationally.

For example, if a large paper manufacturer in Indiana was looking to select a site for its new headquarters, new “cutting edge” 1970’s technology like fax machines and internationally enabled phone lines meant the manufacturer could now look beyond Indiana for a new site. Seeing this emerging economic reality, states like Indiana developed programs where they could offset the cost differential for companies considering a new site through a series of achievement-driven incentives. By and large, those incentives were tax abatements. The crux of the jurisdiction’s dilemma was in closing some profit and loss gaps for organizations without having to expend significant liquidity so tax abatements were key.

And it worked.

Since Q1 2019, there have been approximately $1.4 trillion in statutory and negotiated C&I packages issued in the US alone. By comparison, PPP has accounted for nearly $600B to date.

Awareness is the Issue

From an executional standpoint, the vast majority of companies have limited C&I portfolios because they are unaware of C&I opportunities. They don’t see opportunities like the Indiana EDGE credit, so they never even consider its implications in Capital Expenditure planning. Or, as another example, they don’t understand how their line of work actually qualifies them for the Federal R&D Credit.

C&I is not like PPP where there’s immediate access to liquidity. C&I requires the recipient to accomplish business objectives like job creation or environmental remediation in order to receive government capital. It is an incredible tool the government uses to weaponize private industry against the very ills that the government is charged to affect without pilfering its general fund of liquidity. This leads to the second publicity problem that C&I has: Amazon HQ2. You’ve probably heard the story of Amazon HQ2. If not, it goes something like this: Jeff Bezos is worth a gajillion dollars and therefore doesn’t need any more help from the government. That’s the story that you probably heard in the media.

Or maybe you heard about Elon Musk holding the State of California hostage by saying if the Tesla plant was not allowed to reopen during Covid, that it would go take a bunch of C&I from Nevada and move on.

Whether or not the multi-billionaire leaders of these enormous organizations are greedy megalomaniacs really has nothing to do with the trillion+ dollars of C&I available every year, especially because C&I rarely constitutes actual liquid investment from the government. In fact, the realized economic benefit of C&I is inherently tethered to pro-social outcomes. That is to say, the government is not going to give a company a billion dollars then hope things go well (which, alternatively, is much closer to what has happened with PPP.) The jurisdiction, instead, is going to tether tax abatements to the verified creation of a certain number of middle class jobs, for instance.

A Tool for Economic Viability

It takes many years for most C&I to play out and they are entirely unsexy stories - they are not the latest example of robber baron plutocrats bilking the poor tax base of social services at the behest of their newest private island. That’s not the story of C&I.

C&I is the linchpin asset. It is the embodiment not of the breakdown between public and private interests, but their alignment. It functionally joins the public and private interests such that the looming financial realities of globalization are tempered and the pro-social achievements like job creation, environmental clean up, research and development, and more actually happen. There are very few opportunities in business and in life that are inherently win-win - C&I is to be counted amongst them.

As the controversies around PPP continue to swirl, and as the reality of the impact of hundreds of billions in liquid cash begins to reach government budgets, C&I is positioned to be an even more important tool in the government economic stimulus toolkit. It may feel like an out-of-left-field idea to your organization, but seriously considering C&I as a part of your ongoing financial plans may just be the most important idea you’ve never had.

Laurence Sotsky is the CEO ofIncentify, an enterprise technology dedicated to realizing the financial and societal goals of Tax Credits & Incentives (C&I.)

