The Limited Lens of Historical Cancer Research (and How AI Moves Us Beyond It)

Cancer has long been recognized by experts as an extremely complicated disease. In fact, cancer is so complicated that researchers and healthcare professionals have understood for a century that to study cancer, you need to simplify it. Unfortunately, that same simplification that has enabled so many strides in the world of cancer treatment also limits our ability to efficiently produce new medications and treatment plans. Today, despite all the great progress that has been made, oncologists are still working with a one-size-fits-all model when treating cancer.

This one-size-fits-all model was a necessary thing in the early 20th century. Back then, it was already widely understood that cancer was a highly complex disease -- perhaps the most complex known to humankind. In order to approach cancer in any traditional research sense, then, would mean having to simplify it greatly. This approach led to the development of the NCI-60, 60 immortalized cancer cell lines identified by the NIH National Cancer Institute (NCI) for use in medical research and the development of cancer therapies.

While the development of the NCI-60 immortalized cancer cell lines and subsequent research has yielded a great deal of insight, it is clear now we have been on the wrong path, said Richard Gabriel, President of TumorGenesis and senior vice president of research and development for Predictive Oncology. What was once a necessary simplification due to a lack of sophisticated tools, like computers and machine learning algorithms, has become an albatross around our necks when it comes to eliminating cancer.

“Diversity in patients also means diversity in tumors,” he said, crediting Gloria Heppner, PhD, Associate VP for Research at Wayne State University for that discovery. “We’ve found that there is not a one-size fits all cancer cell; there are several different kinds of cells within one tumor.”

Unfortunately, these various cells behave differently in the human body than they do once immortalized, leading drugs with promising animal studies to yield disappointing results in human clinical trials. According to Gabriel, the cells that make up a tumor can be broadly classified as “sleepers, drivers, and passengers.”

“If you don’t kill all three, the cancer is going to come back,” Gabriel said. “To understand all that, we’re bringing the patient into the discovery process.”

Cancer research companies are beginning to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to attack cancer from a new angle. For example, the research company Helomics maintains a robust database that includes 150,000 patients, 131 tumor types, and 30 different types of cancer. The database also includes patient demographics, height, weight, age, alcohol consumption, drug consumption and other environmental factors that could influence the growth of tumors within the patient’s bodies. To try and understand this information would take a human being a lifetime, but AI algorithms can analyze it all rapidly, around the clock, and improve all the while.

Suddenly, a task that was impossible for the past century of cancer research is comparatively simple. By analyzing databases like Helomics, machine learning algorithms can grasp the nuance of each individual tumor within each individual patient, giving researchers a much more informed starting point when developing potential cancer treatments.

But that’s just the beginning. Armed with the type of information that AI can contextualize, researchers can also predict the optimal formulations for cancer treatments, saving time and money for companies that are looking to develop specific medications to address specific cancers in specific patient populations, making it much more likely their drug development process ends in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

“We can provide the top five formulations, which plays into the drug discovery process,” said Larry DeLucas, PhD, President of Soluble Biotech, a Predictive Oncology subsidiary that is focused on predicting treatment outcomes and developing more effective medications and vaccines. “Through this process, we find formulations that are predicted to give good solubility, then we test for stability to find a stable formulation that provides maximum solubility.”

The result is less wasted time and money, an absolute must for pharmaceutical companies in the cancer space. The average cost of development for a single cancer drug is nearly $650 million, and the odds of success are slim -- just 80 cancer drugs were approved by the FDA from 2000 to 2017. In a world where there are expected to be more than 23.6 million cancer patients in the U.S. by 2030, there’s no time to waste improving the drug discovery process. And for companies that do, the reward is great -- average revenues for an approved cancer drug are $1.658 billion.

The key to revolutionizing the cancer drug discovery and development process is rethinking cancer research with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.