The Lifecycle of a Dollar in the Modern Enterprise: An Interview with Dimitri Dadiomov, CEO of Modern Treasury

Dimitri Dadiomov and the Modern Treasury team have spent the last few years building a solution to radically improve and optimize the way that 76% of the dollars in the US economy (that’s>18 trillion dollars) are moved—via ACH transfers, checks, real-time payments, and other non-credit payment types. They’ve developed a solution that brings innovation to a market that hasn’t seen any meaningful change in 50 years, and creates easy, simple management workflows that consolidate a highly-fragmented and siloed market—empowering the people and teams to keep an organization’s lifeblood—payments—flowing freely and unencumbered, with greater efficiency and transparency on where those dollars are. The following is a conversation with Dimitri as he shares why he built what he did and where things are going next.

Tell us who you are and a little about what you’re building.

I’m Dimitri Dadiomov, the CEO and co-founder of Modern Treasury.

At Modern Treasury, we’re building payment operations solutions that automate the full cycle of money movement—from payment initiation, through approvals, to reconciliation—and help businesses to implement real-time payments and instantly close their books with continuous accounting.

What inspired you to build your company?

My co-founders Matt Marcus, Sam Aarons, and I were responsible for building the payment operations system at LendingHome, which has funded over $3 billion in mortgage loans. When we really started to scale, the number of payments we made exploded — from hundreds to tens of thousands per month — and that’s when we started uncovering the many issues that we now call “payment operations.”

Realizing that thousands of companies build similar, often under-supported systems, we set out to build a more robust, scalable solution called Modern Treasury.

What inspired Modern Treasury to approach the market the way it has?

We think about the challenge by following the life cycle of a dollar. A business needs to initiate a payment, then approve and release it, then track and reconcile it. We approach the product, and the market, by tackling the mechanical movement of money instead of focusing on a persona or a team. Along the way, we’ve built products that serve engineering teams, finance teams, and downstream consumers of payments information such as ops or support teams.

Every day half a million wires and over 60 million ACH payments are sent in the US. And every day, millions of finance and accounting professionals try to make sense of those payments, asking what they were, why they happened, and how to book them.

Our approach to the market is to simplify and modernize payments for businesses, especially those in the real estate, health care, financial services, and marketplace sectors, by helping them answer those questions faster and with greater confidence.

What’s the future of enterprise software going to look like from Modern Treasury’s POV?

We think it is founded on offering both APIs and applications and service models that span across teams rather than existing in silos -- one unified platform. With regard to the APIs vs. SaaS or traditional software, we offer both. Why? Because payments operations cross teams, so we believe offering flexibility for any type of user or maker to do anything in the system required is the way to go. As we see it, if you don’t want something to be siloed, don’t build silos.

And what’s the future of business payments?

We’re true believers in real-time payments (RTP), which comprises immediate availability of funds, settlement finality, instant confirmation, and integrated information flows—all in a payment made in seconds. Under Continuous Accounting, companies will have better, more up-to-date data at all levels of the organization, enabling better decision making, complete transparency, and greater trust throughout the system.

We think both will change the future of payments.

How do the kinds of payments operations solutions you are bringing to market play out against a belief that “what we’ve always done is fine”?

Wherever you work, you have this team that is the lifeblood of your business, but not many people really understand how those people do their job or care enough to build new software for them.

So, it’s not so much “what’s wrong” with the status quo, but what improvements modern payment operations software can deliver. It’s a long list (too long for here), but at a minimum, it is:

Real-time visibility. Transparency in where a company’s money really is.

Instant close and real-time financial statements. No more “closing the books.”

Increased trust. Enforceable, complete controls. Less fraud. Better decision-making.

That’s just a top-line, but it gives you a sense of the improvements we’re able to deliver for our customers and, by extension, their customers. In short, there is a “before and after” dynamic at play here for businesses, and we think the after is pretty dynamic.

What does inclusion on the Enterprise Tech 30 mean for you?

It’s a tremendous honor. I want to congratulate our fellow ET30 honorees and thank our backers: Altimeter, Benchmark, and Y Combinator and, of course, our customers. Here’s to the future!

