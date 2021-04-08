The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATR.K) Share Price Has Gained 64% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATR.K), which saw its share price increase 64% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 57% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 26% in three years.

Liberty Braves Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Liberty Braves Group saw its revenue shrink by 63%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 64% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BATR.K Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Liberty Braves Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 60% in the last year, Liberty Braves Group returned 64% to shareholders. That's not at all bad, but the cherry on top is that it's an improvement on prior returns (since shareholders only made 8% yearly over the last three years). It's good to see the uptick, although the business fundamentals will need to move in the right direction if the company is to sustain the rise. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Liberty Braves Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.