The Lesson Investors Can Learn From Big Tech Earnings (MSFT, AAPL, TSLA, FB)

We are in the midst of a very significant time for the earnings of big, high-profile Nasdaq-listed stocks. The granddaddy of them all, Microsoft (MSFT) released their results yesterday, with Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Facebook (FB) all reporting after the market close today. Obviously, each situation is different, but whatever this quarter brings, the earnings of these big tech and tech-related companies overall tell a story that all investors should keep in mind.

So far, so good for big tech. Microsoft’s calendar year Q4 earnings were impressive. The adjusted $2.03 easily beat the consensus forecast for around $1.64 and there was more good news on the revenue front, with sales exceeding expectations by just under $3 billion. Potentially the most impactful thing about Microsoft’s report, however, was where that money came from. Their cloud business, Azure, saw fifty percent growth and is part of the reason they were also bullish on Q1 2021, guiding for revenue and profit well above Wall Street’s forecasts.

As with those results, the market reaction to the Apple report, at least once the dust settles, is probably going to be based on the “texture” rather than the substance of the earnings. At these levels, a case can be made that a lot of good news is priced in but, if the company report another big increase in services revenue, which tends to be “sticky” and recurring, it will be seen as a big plus for the stock regardless. The point here is that forecasts are usually based on existing business units, and take no account for adaptation and innovation.

Microsoft’s earnings also gave us a clue what to expect from Facebook. Of course, Facebook faces other issues on the regulatory front and the news coming out of their earnings will probably be dominated by that, but don’t lose sight of their moneymaking ability. If advertisers are sticking with them, the future won’t be all bad.

For Tesla too, the EPS number is not the most important element of their report. It matters, for sure, but they are way past the point where the big knock on them was that they weren’t profitable. What matters now for Tesla is execution. They make fantastic, popular vehicles; the question is can they make enough of them to satisfy demand?

As you can see, that has been an area of significant improvement over the last couple of years, and the exponential nature of the growth bodes well for the next couple of years, at least.

There is one other thing that will have an outsized impact on how TSLA reacts to earnings: sales in China. Last quarter, around a quarter of the company’s revenue came from China and, given the potential size of the EV market there and the level of competition from companies like Nio (NIO), maintaining or even growing their 21% share would be seen as a big positive.

If you take all four companies together, you will see that there is a common theme: The market was and will be focused on growth above all else, and there is a lesson there about the market in general right now. Maybe the high P/E isn’t as much of a problem as you might think.

You will hear a lot of people fretting about the fact that multiples of earnings at the moment are well over average. That is true, but there are a couple of other things to consider. The first is that both the current number and the average are distorted. The current number shows the multiple of earnings over the last year, a year in which while economies around the world shut down for a while, massively depressing almost everyone’s profits, forcing the multiple higher. And, if you look at, say, a twenty-year average, that will include the massive drop that followed the recession and also the selloff early last year, skewing the average lower.

So, you are looking at an artificially high number beating an artificially low one to begin with. Still, the argument is that something has to give. That is correct, but even if we ignore the distortion, what the big tech story reaches us is that it doesn’t have to be price that adjusts to bring things back to "normal." At different times in their lives, all big tech company stocks have been slammed for having “inflated” P/Es, but in all cases to this point, innovation and great execution have allowed the earnings to catch up to the price, not the other way around.

So, should things pan out as I expect over the next day or so, with Tesla showing great overall growth, and Apple and Facebook reporting significant growth in specific areas, keep that in mind the next time you hear someone telling you that a collapse is imminent because multiples are high. Big Tech has shown over the years that it is quite possible for earnings to catch up with even very high P/Es, and betting against U.S. companies doing that has always been a losing proposition.

