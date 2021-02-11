The Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Leggett & Platt reported US$4.3b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.82 beat expectations, being 4.0% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Leggett & Platt after the latest results. NYSE:LEG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Leggett & Platt from four analysts is for revenues of US$4.72b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 38% to US$2.53. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.65 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$46.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Leggett & Platt analyst has a price target of US$52.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Leggett & Platt's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.0% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Leggett & Platt is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Leggett & Platt. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$46.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Leggett & Platt. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Leggett & Platt analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Leggett & Platt is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.