The Legendary Cathie Wood Will Deliver a Keynote at Exchange

There’s not a person on the planet who represents what the future could be more than ARK Invest’s CEO Cathie Wood. With her strong views and innovative thinking, Wood has been dominating headlines for years.

Prior to founding ARK in January 2014, Wood has decades of investment, economic, and research experience at top asset managers, holding roles like CIO of global thematic strategies at AllianceBernstein and managing billions of assets across public and private funds.

In 2018, editors at Bloomberg acknowledged Wood by selecting her to its second annual Bloomberg 50 list of people across business, entertainment, finance, politics, technology, and science who have defined global business. In 2016, she received the “Women in Finance – Outstanding Contribution Award” from Markets Media.

When her flagship active ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), gained over $9 billion in assets and returned +150% during 2019, Wood’s stellar performance and strong stock convictions reignited investors’ desire for active management and solidified her place as an industry visionary.

Following a recent bout of volatility, Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, sat down with Wood to discuss how ARK Invest was approaching its portfolios during this market correction and ARK’s long-term outlook for its investment strategies. “We truly believe that that rubber band will snap and the performance will rebound. I’m not going to say, can’t hold me to any particular speed, but we think the undervaluation in the portfolio right now has reached an extreme I’ve never experienced in my career. I don’t think we’re missing anything. I really don’t,” she said.

