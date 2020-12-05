The Lead Independent Trustee of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), John Harrington, Just Sold 62% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Lead Independent Trustee, John Harrington, recently sold US$339k worth of stock at US$12.75 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 62% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Service Properties Trust

In fact, the recent sale by John Harrington was the biggest sale of Service Properties Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$13.51. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 62% of John Harrington's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SVC Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Service Properties Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Service Properties Trust insiders own about US$7.4m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Service Properties Trust Tell Us?

An insider sold Service Properties Trust shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Service Properties Trust. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Service Properties Trust (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Service Properties Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.