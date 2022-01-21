The Lead Independent Director of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK), Tyler Brous, Just Bought 3.6% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Lead Independent Director, Tyler Brous, recently bought US$56k worth of stock, for US$7.00 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Shattuck Labs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tyler Brous is the biggest insider purchase of Shattuck Labs shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.91). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Tyler Brous.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:STTK Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2022

Shattuck Labs is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Shattuck Labs

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Shattuck Labs insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Shattuck Labs Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Shattuck Labs shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Shattuck Labs has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course Shattuck Labs may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.