The Lead Independent Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), Ronald Waters, Just Sold 26% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ronald Waters, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$741k selling shares at an average price of US$247. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 26%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paylocity Holding

Notably, that recent sale by Lead Independent Director Ronald Waters was not the only time they sold Paylocity Holding shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$273 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$237. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Paylocity Holding insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:PCTY Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Paylocity Holding insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$3.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Paylocity Holding Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Paylocity Holding makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Paylocity Holding. For example - Paylocity Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

