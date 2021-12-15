The Lead Independent Director of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), Daniel Janney, Just Sold 27% Of Their Holding

Some Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Daniel Janney, recently sold a substantial US$7.1m worth of stock at a price of US$70.50 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 27%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Krystal Biotech

Notably, that recent sale by Daniel Janney is the biggest insider sale of Krystal Biotech shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$70.32. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:KRYS Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Does Krystal Biotech Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Krystal Biotech insiders own about US$280m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Krystal Biotech Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Krystal Biotech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Krystal Biotech. For example, Krystal Biotech has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

